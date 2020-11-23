Global  
 

Stock market news live updates: Wall Street set to rally as Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise

Upworthy Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Investors weighed new COVID-19 infections against the rapidly unfolding timetable for vaccine deployment.
 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a lengthy rollout of vaccines, and a growing number of state-level shutdowns to combat the spiraling COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens reports.

