You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:03 Published 3 hours ago Boris Johnson Has Announced New Three Tiered System Of Local Lockdowns For England



Boris Johnson Has Announced New Three Tiered System Of Local Lockdowns For England Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 02:54 Published 3 hours ago England to enter strengthened three-tier system



England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago