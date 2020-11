Covid-19 vaccine will be free for Saudi Arabia residents Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The Saudi health ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70 per cent of the country's population by the end of 2021 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties



Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, has enjoyed close ties, some would say a free pass, with Donald Trump in the White House. Joe Biden has promised that if he becomes U.S. president,.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44 Published on October 22, 2020