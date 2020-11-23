Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubble burst: N.L. and P.E.I. are backing out of the Atlantic bubble

CTV News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Atlantic bubble has been burst. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island announced Monday that they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mesmerising moment two bubble rings colliding in Balearic Islands, Spain [Video]

Mesmerising moment two bubble rings colliding in Balearic Islands, Spain

A free diver captured the moment when two bubble rings collided, dissolving into each other to form two more bubble rings."Watching two bubble rings rise to the surface is mesmerising.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published