Bubble burst: N.L. and P.E.I. are backing out of the Atlantic bubble Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The Atlantic bubble has been burst. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island announced Monday that they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks. 👓 View full article

