Bubble burst: N.L. and P.E.I. are backing out of the Atlantic bubble
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Atlantic bubble has been burst. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island announced Monday that they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks.
