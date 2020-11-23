Iranians Face Poverty, Exorbitant Prices Of Essential Foods And Malnutrition – OpEd Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The catastrophic state of the Iranian economy has directly affected the livelihood of the Iranian people, and now one of the biggest problems they face is malnutrition due to food shortages, skyrocketing prices, and poor quality of goods.



According to the World Health Organization, malnutrition is the leading cause of death in... The catastrophic state of the Iranian economy has directly affected the livelihood of the Iranian people, and now one of the biggest problems they face is malnutrition due to food shortages, skyrocketing prices, and poor quality of goods.According to the World Health Organization, malnutrition is the leading cause of death in 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

