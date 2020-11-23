Global  
 

Qatar says it identified parents of dumped baby in airport scandal

CTV News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Qatar said Monday it had identified the parents of a baby girl dumped at its airport, an incident that prompted officials to order departing female passengers to undergo invasive examinations, sparking global outrage.
