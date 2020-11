CNN media pundit Brian Stelter ‘had no idea’ that Antony Blinken was his colleague at liberal network Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken to serve as his secretary of state , a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like