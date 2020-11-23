Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine First
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Watch Video Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a board member of drugmaker Pfizer and a former commissioner of the FDA, says there are plans in the works for distributing its vaccine.
“I think by the second quarter of 2021 maybe into the third quarter, we'll have a vaccine that hopefully will be licensed to general use," he said. "The...
Watch Video Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a board member of drugmaker Pfizer and a former commissioner of the FDA, says there are plans in the works for distributing its vaccine.
“I think by the second quarter of 2021 maybe into the third quarter, we'll have a vaccine that hopefully will be licensed to general use," he said. "The...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources