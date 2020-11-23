Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine First

COVID: Some Bay Area Hospitals Plan For Early Distribution Of Pfizer Vaccine



The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer. Andria Borba.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:10 Published 6 hours ago

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects



Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 21 hours ago