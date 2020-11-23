Global  
 

Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine First

Newsy Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine FirstWatch Video Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a board member of drugmaker Pfizer and a  former commissioner of the FDA, says there are plans in the works for distributing its vaccine.

“I think by the second quarter of 2021 maybe into the third quarter, we'll have a vaccine that hopefully will be licensed to general use," he said. "The...
 Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month.

The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer. Andria Borba..

Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said roughly 30,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Ohio "around Dec. 15," with another batch from Moderna arriving about a week later.

 If authorized, healthcare workers and vulnerable groups might start getting the two-shot vaccine before the end of the year.
 Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech released a second batch of interim results on Wednesday, saying their two-dose coronavirus vaccine candidate is 95 per...
