You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brandon Marshall: Washington defeats Cowboys & takes control of NFC East | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to yesterday's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys. Brandon breaks down how Washington defeated the Cowboys & says they now could be.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:32 Published 2 days ago The beast of the least: How each team will or won't win the NFC East



SportsPulse: It's the worst division in football. It's historically bad. But it's also the most talked about division in the game and is shaping up for a dramatic finish. We look at how each team will.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:23 Published 4 days ago Marcellus Wiley: Cowboys can still win NFC East despite loss to Steelers in WK 9 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East despite trailing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear why Wiley believes the Cowboys'.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:02 Published 3 weeks ago