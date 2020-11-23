'We must take action': Alberta CMOH likens quickly spreading virus to snowball as province adds 1,549 cases
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Ahead of a meeting with government officials who will decide on a strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced the province confirmed 1,549 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours.
Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks.
CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings.
The move comes in an effort to curb a growing spike in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases.
More than 1,400 new coronavirus...