Biden Inauguration Likely Scaled Down Amid COVID-19
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoThere are less than 60 days left until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
His incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said because of the pandemic, the team is working on a scaled-down event.
"We have consulted with House and Senate leadership. They're going to try to have an inauguration that honors the...
