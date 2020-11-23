Global  
 

Biden Inauguration Likely Scaled Down Amid COVID-19

Newsy Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Biden Inauguration Likely Scaled Down Amid COVID-19Watch VideoThere are less than 60 days left until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

His incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said because of the pandemic, the team is working on a scaled-down event.

"We have consulted with House and Senate leadership. They're going to try to have an inauguration that honors the...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
News video: National Headlines From Nov. 19, 2020

National Headlines From Nov. 19, 2020 03:07

 Two months until inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump still refuses to concede the election. That and more national headlines. WCCO This Morning - Nov. 19, 2020

