Covid 19 coronavirus: Major milestone as zero active cases achieved in Victoria
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Victoria, Australia, has reached a major milestone as it recovers from the state's second wave with the last active case discharged from hospital. Victoria has no active coronavirus cases after the last patient was discharged from...
Victoria, Australia, has reached a major milestone as it recovers from the state's second wave with the last active case discharged from hospital. Victoria has no active coronavirus cases after the last patient was discharged from...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Casual workers in Victoria to get access to paid sick and carer's leave under a two-year trialCasual and insecure workers will be able to receive paid sick leave and carer's pay under a two-year trial funded by the Victorian government.
SBS
Casual workers in Victoria to get access paid sick and carer's leave under a two-year trialCasual and insecure workers will be able to receive paid sick leave and carer's pay under a two-year trial funded by the Victorian government.
SBS
Casual workers in Victoria to be able to access paid sick and carer's leave under a two-year trialCasual and insecure workers will be able to receive paid sick leave and carer's pay under a two-year trial funded by the Victorian government.
SBS
Thousands travel between states as NSW-Victoria border fully reopens after four-month closurePlanes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources