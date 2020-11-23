Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Major milestone as zero active cases achieved in Victoria

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Major milestone as zero active cases achieved in VictoriaVictoria, Australia, has reached a major milestone as it recovers from the state's second wave with the last active case discharged from hospital. Victoria has no active coronavirus cases after the last patient was discharged from...
