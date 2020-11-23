Covid 19 coronavirus: Major milestone as zero active cases achieved in Victoria

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections 01:18 India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,40,962. However, total discharged cases is at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in...