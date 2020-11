Cousin Sal picks Steelers to beat Bengals: 'It's gonna be an ugly game for Joe Burrow' | FOX BET LIVE



The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and even if Big Ben Roethlisberger doesn't play, Cousin Sal predicts this will be an ugly game for rookie quarterback.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Skip Bayless: I'd take Joe Burrow long term over Justin Herbert | UNDISPUTED



Three quarterbacks were taken in the first 6 picks of the NFL Draft this year, and so far it looks like each of them could be a franchise player. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 after taking over for the Miami.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:35 Published 2 weeks ago