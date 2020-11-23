Global  
 

Joe Biden to announce Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary pick

Monday, 23 November 2020
Yellen will become the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary in the US if confirmed.
 President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President...

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

 President-elect Joe Biden reportedly plans to nominate Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary. She would be the first woman to hold the job if confirmed
 WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a...
 From Wall Street to the progressive left of the Democrats, everyone is applauding Joe Biden's reported choice of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
