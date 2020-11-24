Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also showing that it may stop transmission among people. Charlie D'Agata continues our series "Racing to a Cure."
AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper.
On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil.
Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the...
U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..