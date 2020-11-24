Global  
 

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also showing that it may stop transmission among people. Charlie D'Agata continues our series "Racing to a Cure."
