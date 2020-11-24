Saudi Arabia Says Jeddah Fuel Tank Blast Caused By Houthi Missile
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
A missile fired by Houthi militants in Yemen sparked an explosion and fire at a fuel distribution site near Jeddah on Monday.
The blast took place at 3.50 a.m. and causing a fire in a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution station, north of the city, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said.
The blast was the...
The blast was the...
