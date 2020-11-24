Global  
 

Saudi Arabia Says Jeddah Fuel Tank Blast Caused By Houthi Missile

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia Says Jeddah Fuel Tank Blast Caused By Houthi MissileA missile fired by Houthi militants in Yemen sparked an  explosion and fire at a fuel distribution site near Jeddah on Monday.

The blast took place at 3.50 a.m. and causing a fire in a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution station, north of the city, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said. 

The blast was the...
