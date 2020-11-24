Global  
 

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020
A Long March 5 rocket carrying the Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, blasted off from the Wenchang Space Center on the southern island province of Hainan at 4:30 am (2030 GMT Monday), the official Xinhua news agency reported. Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022 and of eventually sending humans to the Moon.
News video: China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years

China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years 00:58

 China’s Chang’e-5 probe is about to blast off.

