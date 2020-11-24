China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month



HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration



BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48 Published on October 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to...

Upworthy 2 days ago



