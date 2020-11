England to enter strengthened three-tier system England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..

Prime Minister announces an end to lockdown 2.0 from next week Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England will move from a national lockdownback to a tiered system to help reduce the coronavirus infection rate in high-prevalence areas.

PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were,..

Covid: What could the new tier system look like? Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his plan for winter on Monday, including a strengthened three-tier system of local restrictions for England.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Boris Johnson to relax coronavirus rules for Xmas with new tier system - Business Insider The prime minister will also announce a tougher new tiered system of coronavirus rules for English regions, however.

Upworthy 17 hours ago