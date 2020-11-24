Vladimir Putin Does not Recognize Ex-VP Joe Biden as The US Electoral Winner

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he's not ready to recognize Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election because his victory... Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) has reportedly revealed that he is not ready to recognize Joe Biden (right) as the winner of the...

Russian leader Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election President Vladimir Putin says Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won't offer...

