Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vladimir Putin Does not Recognize Ex-VP Joe Biden as The US Electoral Winner

HNGN Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin Does not Recognize Ex-VP Joe Biden as The US Electoral WinnerWhen interviewed why the Kremlin is not acknowledging Biden, Putin said that ignoring the ex-VP is formality and no ulterior motives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat [Video]

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat

It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting [Video]

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he's not ready to recognize Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election because his victory...

 Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) has reportedly revealed that he is not ready to recognize Joe Biden (right) as the winner of the...
Upworthy

Russian leader Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election

Russian leader Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election President Vladimir Putin says Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won't offer...
New Zealand Herald

Won't recognise Joe Biden as US President, ready to work with any other leader: Putin

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that he is still not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of the United States presidential election, but...
Mid-Day