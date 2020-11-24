Global  
 

Donald Trump virtually concedes defeat, agrees to Joe Biden transition

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has virtually conceded defeat to Joe Biden agreeing to begin the transition to the Democrat's administration while also making claims that he will be the ultimate winner of the November 3 election.

In a Monday evening tweet, Trump said that he was asking General Services Administration head Emily...
