Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skewed Responsibility: Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry was always going to make for a gruesome read – and that was only the redacted version.  The findings of the four-year investigation, led by New South Wales Court of Appeal Justice and Army Reserve Major-General Paul Brereton, point to “credible...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Australian war crimes in Afghanistan reveal toxic warrior culture | Oneindia News

Australian war crimes in Afghanistan reveal toxic warrior culture | Oneindia News 01:33

 A 4-year long inquiry has found that Australian elite troops were involved in the unlawful killings of 39 Afghan civilians between 2007 and 2013. Australia has had forces in Afghanistan since 2002, after the overthrow of the Taliban. A toxic warrior culture was being propagated by a small group of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia digests report of Afghan military killings [Video]

Australia digests report of Afghan military killings

Australian lawmakers walked a delicate line on Friday of condemning the allegations of a report that found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Unlawful killings in Afghanistan by Australian Forces [Video]

Unlawful killings in Afghanistan by Australian Forces

An investigation is underway into the Australian Forces, who are accused of unlawful killing of civilians and prisons in Afghanistan.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:09Published
Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry [Video]

Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry

Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Moral responsibility to compensate families

 Age readers have their say on the inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian SAS troops in Afghanistan.
The Age