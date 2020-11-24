Skewed Responsibility: Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan – OpEd
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry was always going to make for a gruesome read – and that was only the redacted version. The findings of the four-year investigation, led by New South Wales Court of Appeal Justice and Army Reserve Major-General Paul Brereton, point to “credible...
A 4-year long inquiry has found that Australian elite troops were involved in the unlawful killings of 39 Afghan civilians between 2007 and 2013. Australia has had forces in Afghanistan since 2002, after the overthrow of the Taliban. A toxic warrior culture was being propagated by a small group of...
Australian lawmakers walked a delicate line on Friday of condemning the allegations of a report that found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan,..