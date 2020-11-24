Skewed Responsibility: Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia digests report of Afghan military killings



Australian lawmakers walked a delicate line on Friday of condemning the allegations of a report that found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago Unlawful killings in Afghanistan by Australian Forces



An investigation is underway into the Australian Forces, who are accused of unlawful killing of civilians and prisons in Afghanistan. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry



Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Moral responsibility to compensate families Age readers have their say on the inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian SAS troops in Afghanistan.

The Age 6 days ago



