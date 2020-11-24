Global  
 

Foreign doctors, nurses in UK get 1-year visa extension as they battle COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The UK government has confirmed a further one-year visa extension for foreign doctors and nurses, including from India, whose visas are set to expire before March 31, 2021, as they battle the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

It follows an announcement earlier in the year, offering free visa extensions for health professionals,...
