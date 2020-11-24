What Chile’s Vote To Change Its Constitution Means For Its Future – OpEd
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
By José Niño*
On October 25, 2020, 78 percent of Chilean voters went to the ballot box to approve rewriting the country’s constitution, largely viewed as Latin America’s most stable constitution. After nationwide protests kicked off in October 2019, the Chilean left was able to successfully compel President...
By José Niño*
On October 25, 2020, 78 percent of Chilean voters went to the ballot box to approve rewriting the country’s constitution, largely viewed as Latin America’s most stable constitution. After nationwide protests kicked off in October 2019, the Chilean left was able to successfully compel President...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources