What Chile’s Vote To Change Its Constitution Means For Its Future – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New constitution means new era for Clay Co. government



On Tuesday, voters in Clay County overwhelmingly chose to support a new county constitution by just over 81-percent of the vote. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago Chileans vote to draft a new constitution



Chileans poured into the country's main squares Sunday night after a majority voted to draft a new constitution. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published on October 26, 2020 Celebrations in Chile as voters back rewriting constitution



Chileans vote overwhelmingly to tear up dictatorship-era charter in favour of new citizen-written constitution. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published on October 26, 2020