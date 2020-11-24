Global  
 

Elon Musk is now world’s second-richest person, as net worth has grown more than $100 billion this year

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday ranked the Tesla Inc. chief executive -- with a $127.9 billion fortune -- above Bill Gates --...
