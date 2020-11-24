Global  
 

John Kerry, who signed Paris accord for US, is Biden's climate envoy

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Former secretary of state John Kerry helped broker the landmark Paris Agreement and signed it on behalf of the United States, a decision subsequently reversed by President Donald Trump. ​​Now, he is set to be President-elect Joe Biden's climate envoy, in a clear sign of the upcoming administration's renewed commitment to fighting climate change.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines 01:29

 Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016. would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland...

