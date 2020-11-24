John Kerry, who signed Paris accord for US, is Biden's climate envoy
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Former secretary of state John Kerry helped broker the landmark Paris Agreement and signed it on behalf of the United States, a decision subsequently reversed by President Donald Trump. Now, he is set to be President-elect Joe Biden's climate envoy, in a clear sign of the upcoming administration's renewed commitment to fighting climate change.
