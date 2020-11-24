Canada has turned back 4,400 asylum seekers in 5 years Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Canada has turned away more than 4,400 asylum seekers at the U.S. border since 2016, including some who were hoping to find refuge here at the height of this year’s global pandemic, according to newly released government figures. 👓 View full article

