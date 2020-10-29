Breakthrough reported in Afghan-Taliban talks in Doha

Afghan govt, Taliban reach breakthrough deal
Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war and welcomed by the..
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks
British and EU Brexit negotiators remain sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough in talks on a follow-on agreement, which are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.
Major Breakthrough In Treating Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
There's a major breakthrough in treating triple-negative breast cancer, which is a more aggressive type of breast cancer. KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to one woman who says she has hope that this new..