Elon Musk now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Bill Gates
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Tesla chief Elon Musk has surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday put the Tesla chief executive -- with a $127.9 billion fortune -- above Gates -- at $127.7 billion -- for the first time.
The 49-year-old entrepreneur has added ...
