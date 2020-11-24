Global  
 

Elon Musk now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Bill Gates

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Tesla chief Elon Musk has surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday put the Tesla chief executive -- with a $127.9 billion fortune -- above Gates -- at $127.7 billion -- for the first time.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur has added...
Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is $8 billion away from surpassing Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person. This week Musk's wealth has continued to climb. Musks networth hit $114..

Bill Gates founded the tech company Microsoft in 1975 and became the richest man in the world in 1995 thanks to his innovative products and savvy business brain. Over the years, the mogul has shared..

Come January, if all goes according to plan, trade show attendees in Las Vegas will zip around the Convention Center at high speeds in the world's first commercial Loop transportation system designed..

 Elon Musk's year of dizzying ascents hit a new apex Monday as the Tesla Inc co-founder passed Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person. The...
 Elon Musk's net worth soared $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, led by surge in Tesla's share price.
