Elon Musk is now tied with Bill Gates as world's second richest man
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
3 hours ago) Elon Musk and Bill Gates are each worth $128 billion, tying as the world's second richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.
