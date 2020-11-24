Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk is now tied with Bill Gates as world's second richest man

Upworthy Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Elon Musk and Bill Gates are each worth $128 billion, tying as the world's second richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates [Video]

How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates

Philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates offers insights into the COVID-19 pandemic, discussing why testing and self-isolation are essential, which medical advancements show promise and what..

Credit: TED     Duration: 51:50Published
Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates [Video]

Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is $8 billion away from surpassing Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person. This week Musk's wealth has continued to climb. Musks networth hit $114..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
BALLOON MAN Documentary movie [Video]

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The rubber met the road in the early 1970s for Bill Costen. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills and later being sent to a Buffalo farm..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person behind Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person behind Jeff Bezos Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images Elon Musk has passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second richest person, according to the...
The Verge

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates to Grab World's Second-Richest Ranking

 Elon Musk's year of dizzying ascents hit a new apex Monday as the Tesla Inc. co-founder passed Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person.
Newsmax

Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person as Tesla's market value nears $500 billion

 The jump in Musk's net worth places him second to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, whose wealth stands at $182 billion.
Business Insider