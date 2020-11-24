Global  
 

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine claimed to be 95 per cent effective

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be more than 95 per cent effective against Covid-19 in the second interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.

The analysis was based on data from volunteers obtained 42 days after the first dose -- which corresponds with 21 days after the second...
