Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine claimed to be 95 per cent effective
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be more than 95 per cent effective against Covid-19 in the second interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.
The analysis was based on data from volunteers obtained 42 days after the first dose -- which corresponds with 21 days after the second...
U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7