Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe Biden

Newsy Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe BidenWatch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will inherit a host of urgent national security matters come Jan. 20. And some former Trump administration officials say the president has made that job more difficult.

"Elizabeth, do you feel like the country is more or less safe after four years of President Trump?"

"I think we're less...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy 00:42

 While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks [Video]

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published
She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury [Video]

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

John Kerry named as Joe Biden's special climate envoy

 Activists welcome appointment of heavyweight figure, with Kerry to treat climate crisis as ‘urgent national security issue’
Upworthy