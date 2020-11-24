Alberta researcher gets award for COVID-19 mask innovation Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Salt that crystallizes with sharp edges is the killer ingredient in the development of a reusable mask because any COVID-19 droplets that land on it would be quickly destroyed, says a researcher who is being recognized for her innovation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

