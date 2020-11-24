Global  
 

"Jeopardy!" will resume production with Ken Jennings as the first interim host

Upworthy Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The game show said it will have a "series" of interim hosts before announcing a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek

'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek 00:33

 (CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced Monday that Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won at 74, will be...

