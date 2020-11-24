Global  
 

Parents Of Man Killed In U.K. Crash Lose Their Challenge To U.S. Diplomatic Immunity

NPR Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Harry Dunn's family argued the U.K. government had wrongly granted Anne Sacoolas diplomatic immunity. Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, is charged in his death but fled to the U.S.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case

Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case 00:49

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted the Foreign Office behaved "properly and in good faith" when dealing with the case of Harry Dunn. His comments come as the teenager's parents received news they had lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged...

