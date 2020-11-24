Fortnite Crew Is a Monthly Subscription That Comes With a Battle Pass and Exclusive Outfit - IGN
Tuesday, 24 November 2020
5 hours ago) Fortnite Crew is a new monthly subscription service that will give members access to the latest Battle Pass an exclusive cosmetics.
