Chappelle Show Removed From Netflix at Dave's Request
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Since Viacom wasn't paying Dave Chappelle for selling his coveted Chapelle Show to Nextflix, he called them up himself and get them to boot the show. take that Viacom.
