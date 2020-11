Russian pranksters duped PM Trudeau on phone call with Greta Thunberg impersonator Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Russian pranksters known for duping world leaders and celebrities caught Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a prank call almost a year ago with someone pretending to be Greta Thunberg. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like