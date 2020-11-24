Global  
 

Spring scorcher: 4500 kilometre-long heatwave set to smash temperature records in Australia

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Spring scorcher: 4500 kilometre-long heatwave set to smash temperature records in AustraliaA 4500km belt of scorching weather stretching from Broome in Australia's northwest all the way to the country's southeast could prove "dangerous" in the coming days, a climate scientist has warned.The all-time record for Australia's...
