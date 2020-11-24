Global  
 

Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time In History

Newsy Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time In HistoryWatch VideoThe Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 points for the first time. 

Analysts say investors are responding favorably to promising news of COVID vaccines and a presidential transition now underway.

The Dow plunged to its lowest level in years after the pandemic struck earlier this year, prompting...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge 01:39

 The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.

