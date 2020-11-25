Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archbishop Gregory Says He Won’t Deny Biden Communion: How Will Catholics Respond? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Archbishop Gregory Says He Won’t Deny Biden Communion: How Will Catholics Respond? – AnalysisBy JD Flynn

Washington’s archbishop, who will be made a cardinal this weekend, told a journalist Tuesday that in his diocese, he will not deny Holy Communion to a politician who has pledged to enshrine access to abortion in federal law and permit federal funding of abortions. That politician is President-elect Joe...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Will Gregory’s ‘Dialogue’ With Biden Undermine USCCB? – Analysis

Will Gregory’s ‘Dialogue’ With Biden Undermine USCCB? – Analysis By Ed Condon Archbishop Wilton Gregory announced in an interview yesterday that he will not deny Holy Communion to Joe Biden, and committed himself to working...
Eurasia Review