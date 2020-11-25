Archbishop Gregory Says He Won’t Deny Biden Communion: How Will Catholics Respond? – Analysis Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

By JD Flynn



By JD Flynn

Washington's archbishop, who will be made a cardinal this weekend, told a journalist Tuesday that in his diocese, he will not deny Holy Communion to a politician who has pledged to enshrine access to abortion in federal law and permit federal funding of abortions. That politician is President-elect Joe Biden.

