Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mysterious shiny monolith found in Utah desert

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert

Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert 01:09

 Workers with Utah’s Department of Public Safety discovered a giant hunk of metal in the Utah desert. They don’t know where it came from.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

 Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state
Newsday

Helicopter counting sheep discovers mysterious monolith in Utah desert

 A helicopter crew who were on a mission counting sheep have spotted a mysterious monolith in the middle of the desert in Utah.
euronews

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth Utah Department of Public Safety Last week, a sheep-counting expedition found a mysterious monolith deep in the Utah desert, and they warned the world to stay...
The Verge