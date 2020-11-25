Global  
 

News24.com | OPINION | Gender-based violence is all of our problem

News24 Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The tales of the violence committed against women narrated in stories like The Rape of Dinah and Milkman draw our attention in these 16 Days of Activism to the barrage of gender-based violence which is so widespread in our country, writes Juliana Claassens.
