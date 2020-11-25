Global  
 

Federal govt OKs transition, but Donald Trump still won't concede defeat

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The federal government recognised President-elect Joe Biden as the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election, formally starting the transition of power after President Donald Trump spent weeks testing the boundaries of American democracy. Trump relented after suffering yet more legal and procedural defeats in his seemingly futile...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump's team 'to cooperate with transition'

Trump's team 'to cooperate with transition' 02:33

 Donald Trump has told his team to co-operate on the transition of the presidency however he's adamant on securing a second term.

