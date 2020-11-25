Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Great American Outdoors Act – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Great American Outdoors Act – OpEdTo the surprise of most Americans, and the consternation of many in the “mainstream” media, Vice President Mike Pence highlighted the Trump Administration’s environmental record during the recent VP debate. Citing the President’s signing of the historic bill, Mr. Pence lauded the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Geoffrey Zakarian Shares Tips to Produce Less Food Waste and Fit Leftover's into Your Fridge [Video]

Geoffrey Zakarian Shares Tips to Produce Less Food Waste and Fit Leftover's into Your Fridge

Join No Kid Hungry & City Harvest to help feed families struggling with hunger by tuning in to the 'Great American Foodathon' on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox-owned station

Credit: People     Duration: 03:48Published
Great American Smokeout offers many resources to help smokers quit the habit [Video]

Great American Smokeout offers many resources to help smokers quit the habit

Thursday, November 19 is the Great American Smokeout. The American Cancer Society and the Colorado Quit Line both offer many resources to help smokers kick the habit.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:13Published
Wellness Wednesday: Great American Smokeout [Video]

Wellness Wednesday: Great American Smokeout

Wellness Wednesday: Great American Smokeout

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:44Published