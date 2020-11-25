Joe Biden’s Dilemma On Syria – OpEd
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
By Jonathan Power*
If you like confusion in foreign policy take a new look at Syria, the country that has the worst civil war since the one that raged in Angola in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Syria is now a near-total wreck. Four of its historically important Christian cities are in ruins. More than half a million civilians are...
By Jonathan Power*
