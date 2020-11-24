Global  
 

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma admits role in opioid epidemic, pleads guilty to federal charges

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Purdue Pharma, which invented OxyContin, agreed to pay fines of $8 billion, will be effectively dissolved and converted into a benefit company.
New York University is expunging the Sackler name from its Graduate Biomedical Institute, a decision the school attributed to the family’s role in the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Sackler family owns..

Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis.

Purdue will become a public benefit company, meaning it will be governed by a trust that has to balance the trust’s interests against those of the American public and public health, officials said.

 Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands...
 Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed...
 Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed...
