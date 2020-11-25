Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Other Record-Setters in 2021 Grammy Award Nominations

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards



The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago Grammy Award Nominations Announced



The nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday, and Beyonce is the top contender; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 7 hours ago 2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard News



The 2021 Grammys nominations are in. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total. Plus, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow Queen Bey, with six nods a piece. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:14 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 63rd Grammy Award Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift dominate; BTS earn their first nomination It's time again for the Grammys! The nominations for 63rd edition of one of the prestigious award in the global music industry was announced on Tuesday,...

Mid-Day 12 hours ago



