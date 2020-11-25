Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Other Record-Setters in 2021 Grammy Award Nominations

Upworthy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and more artists set some very impressive records in the 63rd annual Grammy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations 00:59

 Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Grammy Award Nominations Announced [Video]

Grammy Award Nominations Announced

The nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday, and Beyonce is the top contender; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard News [Video]

2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard News

The 2021 Grammys nominations are in. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total. Plus, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow Queen Bey, with six nods a piece.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

63rd Grammy Award Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift dominate; BTS earn their first nomination

 It's time again for the Grammys! The nominations for 63rd edition of one of the prestigious award in the global music industry was announced on Tuesday,...
Mid-Day