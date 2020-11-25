Global  
 

Playoff rankings: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Joel Klatt: Ohio State could be falling in the rankings due to defensive struggles in comparison to past seasons | THE HERD

Joel Klatt: Ohio State could be falling in the rankings due to defensive struggles in comparison to past seasons | THE HERD 01:49

 Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Ohio State Buckeyes' struggles on defense this year. Klatt feels Ohio State could fall behind the Clemson Tigers if they don't pick it up quick.

