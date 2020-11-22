Global  
 

Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Newsy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoA federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit — attempting to prevent Pennsylvania's election results from being certified.

At the request of Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was "stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster."

The...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition 00:25

 On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican...

