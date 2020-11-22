Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition 00:25 On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican...