Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoA federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit — attempting to prevent Pennsylvania's election results from being certified.
At the request of Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was "stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster."
The...
Watch VideoA federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit — attempting to prevent Pennsylvania's election results from being certified.
At the request of Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was "stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster."
The...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources