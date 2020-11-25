Au revoir 'America First': Biden team ditches Trump-style nationalism with foreign policy picks
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Bye-bye, 'America First'. We now have a good sense of what Joe Biden's administration will look like, what its early moves will be and its attitude toward international affairs. And it's a dramatic shift from the Trump era.
Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be...